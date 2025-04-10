Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has confirmed that the government has no plans to return to electricity load shedding, despite the significant financial burdens it would impose, emphasizing that such measures are not part of the government’s future scenario, as per a statement.

During the weekly conference and in response to a question about the possibility of adding the mother's name to the national ID card, to end the suffering of those with names similar to others, the Prime Minister indicated that it is an idea being considered. The matter is being referred to the relevant authorities to discuss the feasibility of its activation and implementation.

In response to a question about the rumors circulating about the sale of government hospitals, especially Hermel Hospital, the Prime Minister stressed that the government is keen to provide the highest-quality medical services to the average Egyptian citizen at the lowest cost and with almost free treatment provided by the Egyptian state.

Furthermore, Madbouly highlighted that gold investment funds have reached 180,000 citizens and EGP 1.6 billion in investments, with plans to expand further.

He also discussed ongoing efforts to improve the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), including legislative amendments to attract more citizens and increase trading volume.

Additionally, he revealed that restructuring plans are underway for Armed Forces-affiliated companies, preparing them for listing on the EGX or strategic investment. He confirmed that the IPO process will begin this year, with the remaining companies listed next year.

