Arab Finance: Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) recorded a block-trading deal at a value of EGP 630.979 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced in a bourse statement on April 10th.

The transaction was executed on 328.635 million shares.

Macro Capital incurred 86.02% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company at EGP 38.098 million in 2024, compared to EGP 272.651 million.

