Leading Saudi low-cost airline flynas has announced the launch of direct flights between port city Jeddah and El Alamein on the north coast of Egypt starting July 1.

These two new flights are being launched in addition to the already operational Riyadh-El Alamein flights, said a statement from flynas.

The initiative offers more travel options for flynas guests through its ever-growing international network, it stated.

Starting from July 1, two weekly flights will be operated between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and El Alamein International Airport.

This will help boost flynas' flight frequency to the Egyptian resort, which is already linked with the Kingdom through direct flights from Riyadh, it added.

