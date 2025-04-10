Arab Finance: QNB Egypt recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders of the bank valued at EGP 7.185 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual rise of 1.579% from EGP 7.073 billion, the financial indicators showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 2.90 in Q1 2025 from EGP 2.86 in Q1 2024, while the net interest income jumped to EGP 11.203 billion from EGP 9.862 billion.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed lender generated net profits amounting to EGP 6.951 billion in the first three months of 2025, versus EGP 6.850 billion a year earlier.

Non-consolidated net interest income amounted to EGP 11.004 billion at the end of March 2025, higher than EGP 9.717 billion in the year-ago period.

In 2024, the bank’s consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest jumped by 62.67% year on year (YoY) to EGP 26.398 billion from EGP 16.228 billion.

