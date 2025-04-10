Arab Finance: Arabian Food Industries Company’s (Domty) ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved dividends distribution of EGP 240.217 million for 2024, as per a bourse disclosure.

The company will pay out a dividend of EGP 0.85 per share to eligible shareholders.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tube cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.

