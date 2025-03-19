Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum will take place on July 3rd, gathering a number of kings, presidents, and key officials.

Madbouly affirmed that the global event will be covered by all media outlets, adding that the government will implement the highest level of security operations at the airports receiving attendees.

The three metro stations surrounding the museum will be completed from the rooftops before the opening, while the routes and axes will be developed to enhance the movement.

He noted that the celebrations will not be limited to Cairo and Giza alone, but also other events in several governorates across Egypt.

