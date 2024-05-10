Samaco Marine & Powersports, an exclusive distributor of Marine and Powersports brands, and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) announced a strategic partnership aimed at enriching tourism in Saudi Arabia, a report said.

This collaboration will harness Saudia’s exceptional air industry services alongside Samaco’s luxury yacht charter services, culminating in an unparalleled holiday experience to travellers that will showcase the breathtaking beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea to the world, Saudi Gazette said.

This strategic collaboration is in perfect alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, specifically focusing on enhancing tourism in Saudi Arabia. It aims to drive comprehensive transformation and sustainable development in the sector, offering an exceptional holiday experience for travellers.

The agreement was signed by Arved Von Zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia and Haitham Al Sharif, BRP General Manager from Samaco Marine & Powersports, during the Arabian Travel Market 2024, highlighting their commitment to elevating tourism offerings in Saudi Arabia.

Arved Von Zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Samaco Marine & Powersports to offer our guests an extraordinary holiday experience.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to promoting tourism in Saudi Arabia and providing guests with unique opportunities to discover the richness of the Kingdom’s natural beauty."

Haitham AlSharif, KSA General Manager at Samaco Marine & Powersports, said: "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our efforts to showcase the natural wonders of Saudi Arabia to the world.

“By combining Saudia’s exceptional air industry services with Samaco’s luxury yacht charters, we aim to provide guests with exclusive access to breathtaking destinations along the Red Sea coast."

Saudia and Samaco Marine & Powersports have joined forced to redefine luxury travel experiences in Saudi Arabia, inviting guests from around the globe to embark on unforgettable journeys along the enchanting Red

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).