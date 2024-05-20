Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced an increase in the frequency of its flights between Doha and Bahrain from 21 to 37 flights per week, starting today, responding to passengers’ growing demand, and further enhancing connectivity in the region.

This strategic enhancement in service frequency will offer passengers greater flexibility and more travel convenience between both destinations and beyond Gulf Air’s network across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

“Gulf Air is committed to providing the highest quality of service and convenience to passengers,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “The increase from 21 to 37 weekly flights reflects our dedication to the Qatari market and our continued efforts to enhance our services to meet the needs of our passengers.”

