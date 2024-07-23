Riyadh – Flynas has launched direct flights from its main base in Madinah to Bahrain and Doha as of September 10, according to a press release.

Bahrain and Doha join the network of global destinations operated by flynas from Medina, which includes Istanbul, Ankara, Dubai, Amman, and Cairo

The addition aligns with the Saudi air carrier’s growth and expansion plan within the framework of the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy.

The institution aims to connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations and accommodate 330 million passengers in addition to hosting 100 million tourists on an annual basis by 2030.

Three weekly flights will be operated between Madinah Airport and Bahrain International Airport in Manama as of September 10. Meanwhile, two weekly flights will be operated between Madinah Airport and Doha starting September 12.

It is worth highlighting that flynas links over 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights.

Earlier this month, flynas launched its first direct flight between Riyadh and El-Alamein International Airport on the north coast of Egypt.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

