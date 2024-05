Gulf Air has announced that its resumption of flights to Iraq will see four weekly flights to Baghdad and daily flights to Najaf operated with its Airbus fleet.

The Baghdad service will depart Bahrain on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 9.40am while the Najaf service will depart Bahrain at 10.25am. Flights to both destinations will commence on June 1.

A spokesperson for the airline said, “The resumption of flights to Iraq represents the continuous recalibration of the Gulf Air network. Iraq is a key market for Bahrain as well as many other countries that connect through Bahrain. These flights will foster the development of economic and social relations between the two countries which Gulf Air is delighted to support. Passengers can now look forward to additional travel options to Iraq and we look forward to welcoming them on board Gulf Air flights.”

Gulf Air previously operated in Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf. Passengers will depart from and arrive at the new and efficient Bahrain International Airport. For more information, visit www.gulfair.com.

