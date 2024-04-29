Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced the resumption of its flights between the kingdom and Iraq.

Gulf Air Group chairman Zayed Alzayani welcomed the resumption of the direct flights to Iraq, stressing the significance of this development in terms of the airline’s network expansion.

Gulf Air’s first flight to Iraq commenced in 1974, with flights to the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Najaf and Erbil. Flights were suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The flight schedule and frequencies will be announced after the completion of all official procedures, the airline said.