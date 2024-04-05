Bahrain - Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will launch four weekly flights from Bahrain to Munich, Germany starting July 2024.

This move is part of the airline’s plans to enhance its network throughout Europe, offering passengers an array of options while meeting their increasing demand for both leisure and business travel.

Gulf Air will operate from Bahrain International Airport to Munich International Airport, ensuring convenient connectivity using its Airbus 321neo aircraft.

In addition to the Munich route, the airline continues to strengthen its European presence through seasonal destinations, including the recently added summer flights to Nice Geneva, Malaga, and Bodrum.

The addition of Munich increases the airline’s Germanic operations to 11 weekly flights, as Gulf Air operates daily flights to the cosmopolitan city of Frankfurt.

The first scheduled flight between Bahrain and Germany was operated in 1986, when Gulf Air’s inaugural flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain to Frankfurt commenced.

