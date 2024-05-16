MANAMA — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia supports the establishment of a Palestinian state and its international recognition as a full member of the United Nations. Addressing the opening session of the Arab League Summit in Manama on Thursday, the Crown Prince called on the international community to support ceasefire efforts and halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In his speech at the 33rd session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that his country paid great attention to Arab issues, particularly the Palestine issue. Referring to Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh in November 2023 to discuss the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Crown Prince said: “Saudi Arabia had hosted a meeting that condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza under any pretext. Riyadh supported efforts to address the humanitarian conditions in Gaza,” he said. It is the first time the Arab leaders gathered after the Riyadh summit to discuss the dangerous Gaza escalation.

Saudi Arabia stresses the importance of maintaining the security of the Red Sea region, the Crown Prince said, while calling for stopping any acts that affect the safety of maritime navigation. Prince Mohammed bin Salman also underlined that the Kingdom calls for resolving disputes through peaceful means.

The Crown Prince arrived in Bahrain, heading the Saudi delegation participating in the summit, in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Earlier, in his opening speech, King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain called for an international conference for peace in the Middle East. He also pledged his country’s support for the full recognition of a Palestinian state and the acceptance of its membership in the United States. Recently, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member.

The Gaza situation and the establishment of a Palestine State figure high on the agenda of the one-day Arab League summit. The Gulf leaders who are attending the summit also included Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, and Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).