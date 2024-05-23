Doha, Qatar: Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced an increase in the frequency of its flights between Doha and Bahrain from 21 flights to 37 flights per week, starting May 20, responding to passengers’ growing demand, and further enhancing connectivity in the region.

This strategic enhancement in service frequency will offer passengers greater flexibility and more travel convenience between both destinations and beyond through Gulf Air’s network across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

“Gulf Air is committed to providing the highest quality of service and convenience to passengers,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “The increase from 21 to 37 weekly flights reflects our dedication to the Qatari market and our continued efforts to enhance our services to meet the needs of our passengers.”

Operating out of the Skytrax-awarded Bahrain International Airport, these increased services ensure that passengers enjoy quick and efficient transfer times and are part of Gulf Air’s ongoing efforts to enhance its presence in key markets and cater to the increasing travel demands in the region.

Passengers can now book the additional flights by visiting the Gulf Air website, contacting the Gulf Air 24-hour worldwide contact centre, or through their preferred travel agent.

