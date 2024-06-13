Twenty-five Gulf Air aircraft have been adorned with the Silver Jubilee logo, as part of the kingdom’s celebrations marking 25 years of His Majesty King Hamad’s reign.Gulf Air Group chairman Zayed Alzayani said, “The aviation sector has achieved significant accomplishments over the past 25 years, driven by the visionary leadership and royal initiatives that have solidified Bahrain’s pioneering and historic position across various fields. “Gulf Air, under the auspices of His Majesty’s prosperous reign, has witnessed continuous developments with an array of strategic projects, significantly boosting its global connectivity and contributing to the growth of the aviation sector in Bahrain.”

“His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of the aviation sector as a critical component in achieving the goals outlined in Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.”The national carrier’s aircraft will display the Silver Jubilee logo until the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).