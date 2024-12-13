Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of seasonal flights for the Summer of 2025 to Nice, France, starting from May 22, and operating throughout the summer until September 28 and also to Geneva, Switzerland, starting from June 3 to September 12.

The airline will operate two weekly flights from Bahrain to both Nice and Geneva via Milan.

These routes will be served by Gulf Air’s state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering passengers superior travel experience, with a modern and spacious cabin, comfortable seating, and advanced in-flight entertainment systems, said the national flag-carrier.

Renowned for its natural attractions and luxurious lifestyle, summer 2025 marks the comeback on Nice for the fourth consecutive year as a Gulf Air seasonal destination, while the airline will build on the success of its Geneva route in summer 2024 by bringing this favorite financial and leisure hub back to Gulf Air network for the second consecutive summer, it stated.

The flights from Bahrain via Milan to Nice will depart on Thursdays and Sundays at 1.40am and from Nice via Milan to Bahrain at 9.50am, while flights from Bahrain via Milan to Geneva will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1.40am, and from Geneva via Milan to Bahrain at 9.40am.

The launch of these seasonal flights reflects Gulf Air's strategic expansion plans within the European market, focusing on key leisure and business destinations. Additional destinations to the Gulf Air network will be announced in the coming months, it added.

