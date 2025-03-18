Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced plans to launch direct flights to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, further expanding its network in Africa.

This service marks Gulf Air's return to Nairobi, re-establishing a vital link to the capital city, which was last served in 2012.

Starting June 2, Gulf Air will operate five weekly flights to Nairobi. Services will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, with two flights offered on Fridays, all operated by the modern Airbus A320neo aircraft.

This direct service aligns with Gulf Air's strategy of calibrated expansion and serving new markets, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience for travel between East Africa and Bahrain, and beyond, the airline said.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh stated: "We are delighted to announce the launch of direct flights to Nairobi, offering convenient flight options to our passengers. The Nairobi route will enhance connectivity for both business and leisure travelers, fostering stronger ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Republic of Kenya." – TradeArabia News Service

