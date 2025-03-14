Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman’s SalamAir to provide technical maintenance services, the companies said.

Gulf Air will offer SalamAir line maintenance, base maintenance and workshop support.

“This agreement... is a significant step towards Gulf Air’s vision to become a preferred provider of quality MRO services,” said Gulf Air chief technical officer Mazin Saleh.

SalamAir, which operates Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, said the partnership would enhance its operational efficiency and reliability.

