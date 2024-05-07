Tourist arrivals to Egypt increased by 27% year on year (YoY) in the first four months of the current year, Vice Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ghada Shalaby told Asharq Business.

This increase was backed by tourism flows from Arab countries, which rose by 54% YoY during the January-April period, Shalaby said.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, tourist arrivals to the country increased by 3% to 4% YoY.

On January 30th, Egypt’s tourism revenues rose by 8% YoY in 2023 to $13.2 billion.

In 2023, Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists, reaching 14.906 million people in 2023, which surpassed a previous record of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.

