ADNOC Drilling Co., a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company ADNOC, reported a Q1 2024 net profit of $275 million, 26% higher year-on-year (YoY), driven by strong revenue.

The net profit beat analysts’ mean estimate of $266.59 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the quarter grew 24% YoY to $886 million, the company said on Monday in a bourse filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Revenue grew across all segments. Onshore revenue was $411 million, up 16% YoY, mainly due to increased onshore activity, driven by the contribution from new rigs commencing operations.

Offshore jack-up revenue was $278 million, a 51% increase YoY mainly due to higher activity from the additional jack-up rigs contributing revenue.

Oilfield services revenue for the quarter was $146 million, 16% higher YoY, driven by increased activity in drilling fluids and directional drilling.

The company board has recommended a new, progressive dividend policy with dividends expected to grow by at least 10% per annum on a dividend per share basis over the next five years (2024-2028).

ADNOC Drilling has been awarded a $1.7 billion contract to provide drilling and associated services for the recovery of unconventional energy resources, it said.

ADNOC Drilling was listed on ADX in 2021 after ADNOC, its majority shareholder, raised $1.1 billion via an IPO.

