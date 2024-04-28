

The Tourism Development Authority has increased allocations for joint campaigns with professional partners, including tour operators and airlines. Additionally, aviation incentives provided by the Ministry of Aviation aim to maintain movement and inbound airline seats to Egypt. Furthermore, an additional incentive package booster campaign was introduced for airline companies within the program framework.

Minister of Aviation Ahmed Issa emphasized that decisions made during the Board of Director meetings at the authority and the Tourism and Antiquities Support Fund significantly contributed to preserving airline seats coming to Egypt. Given that most tourists arrive by flight, these measures play a crucial role.

During recent discussions, policies and mechanisms for stimulating aviation were explored, aligning with the implementation of the National Tourism Strategy in Egypt.

Notably, there has been a growth rate in the number of inbound airline seats to Egypt, specifically Marsa Alam (27%), Sharm El-Sheikh (15%), and Hurghada (14%).

Moreover, the number of inbound flights to tourist destinations included in the program also exhibited growth rates: Marsa Alam (25%), Sharm El Sheikh (12%), and Hurghada: (14%).

Passenger numbers followed a similar trend: Marsa Alam saw a 22% increase, Sharm El Sheikh (13%), and Hurghada (6%).

The Board of Directors has decided to extend the current aviation incentive program provided by the Ministry until 29 October 2024, with some modifications. Initially scheduled to end in April, this extension aims to further support Egypt’s tourism sector.

Looking ahead, the coming months will witness additional measures to enhance governance, improve performance efficiency, and optimize public spending on promotion, activation, and motivation initiatives.

Furthermore, procedures are underway to activate the roles and tasks of internal audit and governance committees within the Fund and the authority, following ministerial approval issued last September.

