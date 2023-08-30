Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, has partnered with Flat6Labs, the leading early-stage venture capital firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to launch a boot camp program to empower members of the Council and enhance their entrepreneurial skills.

The program, which extended over three days, supported 20 startups launched by female entrepreneurs by offering multiple services and incentives, including training and coaching sessions led by industry experts, and assigning specialised mentors to each startup. It also featured a variety of sessions, workshops, and guest speakers, to ensure that all participants gain valuable knowledge and skills.

The program covered a range of key topics, which are key for accelerating businesses and driving their growth. These include Design Thinking; Marketing Strategy & Branding; Financial Modeling & Basics; Pitch Deck Development; Pitch Deck Refinement, and Startup Pitch with Selection Committee.

HE Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “We are pleased with the success of the boot camp program, launched in collaboration with our partners at Flat6Labs. At the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, we are committed to launching and taking part in initiatives aimed at upskilling female entrepreneurs and raising their competitiveness in the market. Businesswomen are key contributors to driving economic growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We will continue to empower them by fostering an environment that promotes entrepreneurship, providing access to resources and networks, and offering tailored support programs.”

Ryaan Sharif, General Manager at Flat6Labs UAE, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council to provide ambitious female entrepreneurs with the required guidance and coaching to achieve their greatest potential. We look forward to launching further initiatives that contribute to empowering women and support them to reach new heights.”

The program comes following an MoU, which was signed earlier this year between the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Flat6Labs. The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two parties to support and enable women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, fulfil their aspirations, and contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.