The Israeli army said the latest rockets fired at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza Tuesday were launched from the Rafah area where troops were engaged in a ground operation.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the Kerem Shalom area, four mortar shell launches were fired from the area of Rafah toward Israeli territory," the military said in a statement, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

Hamas's armed wing said earlier it had fired rockets at Israeli troops at Kerem Shalom, after claiming rocket launches at the crossing on Sunday that killed four Israeli soldiers.