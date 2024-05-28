Riyadh - Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) awarded, on 27 May, two projects with an aggregated value of SAR 45.50 million.

The first project stands at an amount of SAR 23.64 million, while the second one is valued at SAR 21.86 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The agreements cover the provision of technical and vocational training corporations with dedicated internet services for 77 locations for a period of 12 months.

GO highlighted the deals will reflect positively starting from the first quarter (Q1), which ended on 30 June 2024.

Last March, the Tadawul-listed firm teamed up with aramco digital company, the digital and technology subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), to bolster the 5G technologies.

