AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday represented Jordan at the 8th Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region”.

Safadi underscored the significance of the conference, which “comes at a critical time marked by a serious decline in global aid for Syrian refugees and their host countries “.

He also expressed concern over the several United Nations organisations that are reducing their services for Syrian refugees, warning that this could adversely affect their livelihoods

The top diplomate also highlighted that Jordan had received approximately 29 per cent of the necessary funds outlined in the Jordan Response Plan for Refugees in 2023.

“Jordan has set an example in caring for refugees and providing them with a dignified livelihood,” Safadi said adding that without international aid, Jordan would have struggled to provide education, healthcare and hope for the refugees. He reiterated that refugees, being victims of conflict, should not be left in the lurch.

Safadi also reiterated that refugees are victims of conflict and should not be abandoned. He said that Jordan has proposed a resolution for the Syrian crisis, which has now been adopted as an Arab vision, noting that the Kingdom pledged continued efforts towards resolving the crisis.

The minister also expressed concern over the “waning” interest in the Syrian crisis and the “dwindling” support for Syrians, criticising the lack of attention given to the catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and the unprecedented Israeli aggression that has devastated a community of 2.3 million people, resulting in the death of over 36,000 innocent individuals, 70 per cent of whom are women and children.

“The aggression has destroyed health infrastructure and schools, depriving an entire generation of their right to education, and yet, there is a lack of effort and attention to halt it,” Safadi said.

