CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan have stressed their full rejection of the displacement of Palestinians outside their lands, calling for upholding the two-state solution as the cornerstone for achieving a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause.

They reiterated on Monday the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to fulfil its obligations to alleviate the dire humanitarian crisis.

During a meeting in the Jordanian capital, Amman, both leaders discussed the latest regional developments, especially the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, and efforts to achieve a ceasefire and provide access for humanitarian and relief aid to enter the besieged Strip.

According to the Egyptian presidency, the meeting underscored the importance of continued coordination and consultation on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in Gaza.

Furthermore, they both warned against the potentially dire consequences of any Israeli military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.