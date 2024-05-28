Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trading on Tuesday amid volatile oil prices, while investors looked forward to inflation data later this week for clues on the path of U.S. interest rate cuts.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, flitted between gains and losses as markets waited for an OPEC+ meeting on June 2. Brent edged up to $83.18 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, core personal consumption expenditures, due on Friday, will be closely watched by investors for clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary easing plan.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell 0.4%, after declining for the last five sessions. Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding slid 2.6% and Aldar Properties , the emirate's biggest developer, fell 2.3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was down 0.3%, weighed down by losses in most sectors. ACWA Power slipped 1.4% and Mouwasat Medical dropped 3.8%.

The Qatari benchmark index slid 0.1%, pressured by a 1.4% drop in Qatar Fuel Co and a 1.1% loss in Commercial Bank.

Dubai's benchmark stock index rose 0.1%, helped by gains in most sectors. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 1% and tolls operator Salik Company added 1.3%. However, Emirates NBD, the emirate's largest lender, and Ajman Bank lost 0.6% and 1.7% respectively.

