Co-located WORKSPACE to unpick future smart workplace design, technology, and employee wellbeing at Dubai World Trade Centre from 4-6 June

Dubai, UAE: INDEX, the meeting place for the interior design and fit-out industries, has received massive international commitments for this year’s show, which is set to run from 4-6 June at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Organizers dmg events to welcome 37 exhibiting countries from across Europe, North and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The furniture industry comprises a third of global raw material, energy, and water consumption. INDEX 2024 places considerable emphasis on the fast-evolving trends within the interior design landscape. This includes a dedicated focus on sustainability, technology integration, and wellness initiatives. The latest INDEX Global Market Report shows 98.5 per cent of companies consider sustainability as a factor in product sourcing with 76 per cent committing to sourcing certain volumes of products sustainably.

“The interior design industry is changing, with sustainability, technology, and well-being identified as important growth and innovation factors,” said Elaine O’Connell, Vice President of Design & Hospitality at dmg events. “The legacy of this event is that it has routinely proven itself a vital platform for the industry, and I'm confident it will continue to shape the future as we explore these topics this year. The integration of technology, I believe, is a catalyst for a transformative era in interior design, and by embracing this evolution, the industry can create a future where design is not only visually appealing, but also sustainable and responsible.”

Sustainability, technology, and wellness themes run throughout the show’s 11 sectors, which cover furniture and components, accessories and décor, kitchens and bathrooms, textiles and furnishings, lighting and home automation, design and fit-out, art, modular structures, architectural hardware, floors and surfaces, and sleep.

The themes will also run throughout the event’s two major conferences—the INDEX Design Talks and The Furnishings and Textiles Summit—which will feature addresses by more than 100 industry changemakers and trendsetters.

The show will host upwards of 400 exhibitors, including some of the biggest names in the business, such as Gautier, Elite Stone, Ligne Roset, Minotti, Bretz, Sanipex, Bloomr, and Suncoast to name a few, as well as new sector disruptors who are pushing the transformation agenda.

In 2024, INDEX’s Design Talks sponsors, Geberit Group is looking back at 150 years of company history and is looking at INDEX to showcase their latest innovations; “Our comprehensive system solutions continue to set standards, then, now and in the future," says Louise Pitt, Head of Marketing & Communication (Gulf Region), of Geberit. “With more than 20,000 visitors expected at INDEX, we will have the opportunity to demonstrate our innovations for 2024, including the Acanto WC system, which delivers a 10 times more powerful flush than standard requirements.”

Meanwhile, Kohler Co., a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, both an INDEX Exhibitor and INDEX Design Talks Sponsor, aims to create a buzz at INDEX with a showcase of its newest designs spanning its Kohler and Kallista brands.

“Kohler’s experiential booth at INDEX provides visitors with an unexpected array of multi-sensory moments from hands-on interactive product displays and dynamic use of colors and finishes letting the consumers experience the trending luxury spaces.”, said Firoz Khan, Commercial Director Middle East. “Within the showering space, the SpaViva hand shower and cleansing device introduces a new Microbubble technology for a deep clean and four attachments, making the hand shower a multifunction beauty tool. While Anthem+ is Kohler’s most advanced smart shower system that integrates water, steam, light, and sound in one digital control.”

Other show highlights include feature installations by Collaborative Architecture while leading designer KEANE has conceptualised the INDEX Design Talks theatre with build partners Emkay Interiors.

WORKSPACE 2024:

WORKSPACE, MENA's leading sourcing hub for workplace solutions, will be co-located alongside INDEX 2024, which together will span eight halls and 33,500 square metres of exhibition space inside DWTC.

WORKSPACE 2024 is expected to be an international affair this year, with exhibitors coming from Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, the USA, and the UAE. The 90 exhibitors will showcase transformation underway in workplaces across the globe through smart office design and interiors, technological advancements, and AI enhancements for greater efficiency and productivity and employee well-being.

“This year’s show will be a gateway to the thriving industry of commercial interiors and smart workplace technology,” said O’Connell. “This is where innovation meets inspiration in driving forward the rapidly changing modern workplace; where the nature of work is more flexible, adaptable, and interconnected, and employee wellbeing is a strategic priority, with businesses integrating technologies that support mental and physical health, collaboration, and flexibility.”

More than 50 industry thought-leaders, designers, and creative thinkers behind some of the top workplace initiatives in the Middle East and North Africa will address the Workspace Summit. They will lead delegates through an exploration of the evolving work environment, showcasing trends, technology, and innovations crucial to keeping organizations ahead in today’s competitive market.

“The WORKSPACE Summit provides businesses with an exceptional opportunity to pioneer the creation of work environments that reshape the future of work,” added O’Connell. “They will find the key to unlocking the benefits of smart offices that go beyond creating visually appealing workspaces to include heightened employee attraction, satisfaction, and retention, increased productivity, and contribute to long-term business success and sustainability.”

INDEX and The Hotel Show are collocated with Leisure Show, Workspace, and the new edition, KIDSPACE, bringing the world of design and hospitality into one exhibition ecosystem.

