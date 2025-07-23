Over 50 awards recognize Citi’s global network Including six regional and country awards in Middle East and Africa

Dubai — Citi won a record 52 global, regional and local market awards from Euromoney, including CEO Jane Fraser’s “Banker of The Year” award, at the annual Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025 event, held in London on July 17th, Including six regional and country awards in Middle East and Africa.

The Banker of the Year award recognized Jane’s unique leadership style and ability to influence significant change across the bank, highlighting Citi’s record financial performance in recent quarters and across each of its five businesses.

“Euromoney names Jane Fraser its banker of the year for her decisive action to reshape Citi into a simpler and more coherent bank, bringing the firm new business momentum over the past year,” said Euromoney in the editorial write-up announcing the award.

Fraser said, “These awards are a testament to the extraordinary dedication of our colleagues around the world. Their hard work, innovation and commitment to our clients are driving Citi forward. I’m proud of the progress we’re making against our strategy — and this recognition affirms that we’re on the right path.”

Euromoney, a leading global financial markets magazine, recognizes the best in banking across key areas that are most important to a bank’s key stakeholders, clients, board and executive management teams. The period of consideration for the awards was the 2024 calendar year.

This is a milestone moment for our team in the Middle East and Africa”, said Ebru Pakcan, Middle East & Africa Cluster and Banking Head. “The six awards are a testament to the collaboration and drive I see across the region every day, and a reflection of the Citi team’s talent, tenacity, and client focus.”

Citi received multiple regional and local market awards in the Middle East and Africa, including:

Africa's Best Investment Bank for Financing

The Middle East's Best Investment Bank for M&A

Kazakhstan's Best International Bank

Pakistan's Best Bank for Securities Services

Turkey's Best Investment Bank

The UAE's Best Investment Bank for M&A

“In its 30th edition, the 2025 Euromoney Awards recognized Citi as: