Sharjah: The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, the agricultural and commercial annual flagship event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), continues its vibrant events and activities at Expo Al Dhaid which will run until Sunday, July 27.

In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, this year’s edition features strong participation from productive families and home-based businesses, who showcase a wide range of innovative and heritage-inspired products.

The festival offers a dynamic platform that highlights the cultural and economic significance of the date palm and supports the commercial endeavours of productive families, thereby promoting their integration into the broader economic and social landscape.

The productive families' pavilion drew strong visitor interest, offering a variety of value-added products and traditional crafts derived from the palm tree, including intricately woven baskets and heritage-themed containers.

The pavilion also featured popular Emirati traditional dishes such as “harees” and “machboos”, in addition to locally produced honey, unique Emirati spices, and premium Arabic coffee with its special blends.

In his remarks, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that promoting the involvement of productive families in the Al Dhaid Date Festival aligns with its strategic focus on corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. It also supports the objectives of the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, aimed at fostering social cohesion and collaboration among all segments of society.

One of the featured participants, Khesbah Saeed Mohammed, expressed her keen interest in taking part in the Al Dhaid Date Festival every year to exhibit her line of traditional crafts.

She noted that her handmade products, including “sarod” and “mahafat”, are crafted using inherited techniques taught by her mother. This underscores the role of the festival in preserving and sustaining palm frond crafts and heritage-based skills across generations.

Maryam Al Yamahi presents a selection of artisanal products rooted in palm-related crafts, emphasising items like “makhareef” and “saf”, which resonate with consumers as symbols of Emirati heritage.

By incorporating modern design elements, Al Yamahi aims to align these traditional crafts with contemporary tastes and modern touches. She highlighted the festival’s role as a strategic platform for productive families, enabling broader market access, supporting increased sales, and fostering business growth and project development.

Running daily through Sunday from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, this year’s edition of the Al Dhaid Festival delivers a rich visitor experience centered on dates and seasonal fruits, while continuing to play a vital role in supporting and enabling productive families and homegrown producers.

