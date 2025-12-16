Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The inaugural ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia, organized by Koelnmesse GmbH in cooperation with dmg events, concluded with remarkable success, positioning itself as the premier B2B platform for modern workspaces and contract furnishings in Saudi Arabia. Held from September 16–18, 2025, the event attracted 4,000 professional visitors, including influential decision-makers from the real estate, construction, and infrastructure sectors, as well as developers involved in major hospitality and office projects.

Amid a dynamic market with ongoing infrastructure projects valued at $1.7 trillion, the exhibition offered a platform not only for networking and showcasing innovative products but also for gaining access to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious future-focused projects. ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia highlighted its critical contribution to achieving Vision 2030, especially in developing modern, connected, and sustainable workspace solutions.

“The positive response to the debut of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia reflects the appetite for a professional B2B platform in the sector of modern workspace,” said Denis Steker, Senior Vice President at Koelnmesse. “Given the immense investment into office spaces in the Kingdom, our event is an answer to the vast demand of international companies settling down in Saudi Arabia these days.”

A Platform for Tailored Solutions and Strategic Exchange

The exhibition showcased a wide variety of innovative products and market-specific solutions, perfectly aligned with the rapidly growing demand for modern work environments. More than 100 exhibitors from 14 countries presented cutting-edge technologies, ergonomic furniture, and workspace solutions shaping tomorrow’s workplace. The event featured strong participation from leading international as well as regional brands.

“ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia 2025 provided an excellent platform to further strengthen our presence in the Middle East. Our products received positive feedback. The event gathered key decision-makers and visionary initiatives, giving us the opportunity to showcase our latest power and ergonomic solutions designed to support the future of modern workplaces.” Verica Savkovic, Product & Marketing Manager at ABL Ltd

“The quality of conversations was outstanding — promising interactions with decision-makers rather than casual visitors. We see strong growth potential in the event and look forward to exhibiting again next year,” emphasized Remco Teijsse, Business Development Manager at Digilock.

Additionally, top industry experts provided valuable insights during the ORGATEC WORKSPACE Summit, covering topics such as:

“Corporate Real Estate & Workplace Strategy: Aligning Space with Performance and Growth,” which highlighted Saudi Arabia’s shift toward connected and performance-driven work environments.

“Designing for Diversity: Inclusive Workspaces in Saudi Arabia,” which emphasized how integration and modern design principles contribute to a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.

“This exhibition was an invaluable opportunity not only to showcase our portfolio but also to connect directly with decision-makers shaping Saudi Arabia's leadership in workspace innovations,” emphasized Fernando Seva Cascales, Global Sales Director, ACTIU.

Saudi Arabia’s Booming Workspace Market – A Key Opportunity for 2026

Aligned with Vision 2030 and fueled by massive investments in the real estate and tourism sectors, including mega-projects like NEOM and The Red Sea Project, Saudi Arabia is rapidly evolving into the regional hub for modern work environments. The country presents immense growth opportunities for suppliers of high-quality products and cutting-edge solutions in areas such as contract furniture, smart technologies, and sustainable materials.

Building on the outstanding success of its debut, the next ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia will take place from September 13–15, 2026, once again at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre. The show will continue to connect international providers with key decision-makers from across the Gulf region’s corporate, real estate, and design communities.

“We look forward to continuing to connect high-quality international providers with key decision-makers in Saudi Arabia at the 2026 edition,” remarked Thomas Postert, Director ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia.

Co-Location with The Hotel & Hospitality Expo 2026 — Added Value through Synergies

For the 2026 edition, ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia will be co-located with the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia, organized by dmg events. This strategic co-location brings together two highly complementary industries – workspace design and hospitality offering visitors a one-stop destination for sourcing integrated solutions for offices, hotels, and public spaces.

“By combining workspace and hospitality under one roof, we are creating a unique marketplace where innovation, design and function converge,” said Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President at dmg events. “Visitors benefit from an enriched, one-stop experience and exhibitors can diversify their exposure to high-value clients across both sectors.”

Register Now as an Exhibitor!

Take advantage of the opportunity to be part of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia in 2026 and showcase your solutions to key industry leaders. With its high-caliber trade visitors and outstanding networking opportunities, the exhibition provides the ideal platform to unlock new business potential and share groundbreaking innovations on an international stage.

For exhibitor inquiries and participation details, please visit:

www.orgatec-workspace-saudi.com

Join us in shaping the future of workspaces.

About Koelnmesse – Global inspiration for Living, Contract and Public Spaces:

Koelnmesse is the world’s top trade fair organiser for the areas of Living, Contract and Public Spaces. Alongside the trade fair duo imm cologne and idd cologne (interior design days cologne), other formats hosted at the trade fair hub of Cologne such as ORGATEC, interzum, FSB, spoga+gafa and aquanale are among the most internationally renowned and established industry gatherings.

These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, the furniture and interior construction industries' supplying sections, the kitchen world, all topics for the modern working world, garden lifestyle as well as modern work environments, the garden lifestyle, public spaces, sports and leisure facilities, along with saunas, pools and wellness centres.

Beyond that, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio in international growth markets. The imm brand family now includes imm india and La Feria De Diseño Medellín – powered by imm cologne in Colombia. The ORGATEC brand has established a global footprint with ORGATEC Tokyo, ORGATEC India, and ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia. The international presence of the interzum brand extends to interzum guangzhou, interzum bogota, interzum jakarta, and the interzum forum italy. The FSB brand is also internationally active, with the FSB Sports Show Riyadh and the FSB Forum Italy in Bergamo.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation, and progress across industries.

With a presence in 25+ countries and 13 offices worldwide, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and India, dmg events organizes over 115 large-scale events annually, attracting 425,000+ professionals and delegates.

As the largest international event organizer in Saudi Arabia since 2011, dmg events connects international businesses with local demand through its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. Our growth in the Kingdom is driven by our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, build strategic partnerships and align our events with market needs. Flagship events like Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, The Saudi Food Show and Saudi Infrastructure Expo drive industry transformation.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).

