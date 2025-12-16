Muscat, Oman: AtkinsRéalis a world-class engineering services and nuclear company, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, convened the “Powering the Future: Oman Electricity Innovation Showcase” on December 10th, 2025. This joint initiative brought together senior leaders from government, utilities, regulators, and industry to explore how Oman can meet surging AI economic development led electricity demand through a balanced mix of nuclear, renewables, AI-ready grids, and storage, aligning with the nation’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

“A secure and sustainable power system is central to our industrial strategy and economic ambitions, which includes recently announced initiatives like the Oman Digital Triangle, a gigawatt scale group of three AI superclusters under the National Digital Infrastructure Roadmap. This collaboration highlights technologies and delivery models that can help Oman diversify its energy mix, enhance grid resilience, and accelerate progress toward our national targets,” said H.E. Mohsin Hamed Saif Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Oman.

Sessions covered decarbonization pathways, grid resilience for AI-intensive economies, economic development and growth opportunities and the complementary roles of reliable and grid-stabilizing nuclear energy alongside intermittent renewables in Oman’s future supply mix. Expert lightning talks addressed the relevance of regional grid interconnections, renewables, nuclear, finance, and hydrogen, while panel discussions examined integration, financing, and policy frameworks. Delegates also participated in interactive simulations of how to manage grid operations with a diverse electricity supply-mix as the electricity system operator and explored global case studies on nuclear delivery and refurbishment.

“Reliable, clean, baseload power is the anchor for a modern grid, serving both people and a data-driven economy. Nuclear provides the dispatchable, low-carbon capacity that helps Oman scale renewables without sacrificing stability or affordability. The question is how to design the right mix, attract and sequence investments, drive new industry capacity and growth, and build the institutional capability to deliver at pace,” said Todd Smith, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, CANDU Energy Inc.

The innovation showcase comes at a pivotal time for Oman and the wider Gulf region as electricity demand in the country is growing 6.1% each year and MENA-wide electricity consumption is projected to rise by 50% by 2035. The dynamics of data centre growth, with the Gulf’s installed capacity possibly tripling to 3.3 GW in the next five years and the market projected to grow to $9.5 billion by 2030, the event addressed the urgent need for practical, scalable solutions that ensure energy security, economic competitiveness, and climate resilience amid growing electrification, and cooling needs. The discussions highlighted how focussed planning, a diversified supply mix, combining renewables, advanced grid technologies, and firm nuclear energy, can help the country and its neighbours navigate the transition to a low-carbon future, support industrial growth, and position the region as a leader in sustainable energy innovation.

“Our ambition with this showcase was to rise above the noise and illuminate innovative pathways grounded in evidence, strategic choices, and informed trade-offs. Today, cities, industries, and digital ecosystems converge on a singular imperative: abundant, resilient, and clean energy. In partnership with the Ministry, we have articulated a forward-looking roadmap that harmonizes renewables, advanced storage, and grid-forming technologies with proven nuclear solutions, empowering Oman to accelerate near-term growth while steadfastly advancing toward a net-zero future.” said Matthew Tribe, Global Market Lead, Buildings & Places, AtkinsRéalis.

AtkinsRéalis combines global nuclear and grid design and development expertise with a strong regional presence, drawing on decades of experience delivering CANDU reactors and a 7,000-person nuclear workforce. CANDU technology offers Oman and the region a proven path to secure, low-carbon baseload power, supporting both grid stability and large-scale renewable integration. AtkinsRéalis is committed to partnering with government and industry stakeholders across the region to identify new opportunities and co-develop solutions for the Middle East’s evolving energy and infrastructure needs, promoting sustainable growth and delivering resilient, future-ready systems for communities and businesses.

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world’s infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset, including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. Learn more at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis’ CANDU technology also allows for the co-production of medical radioisotopes for cancer detection and treatment. The company also supports cancer treatment through its partnership with TerraPower to extract isotopes from legacy nuclear material. Learn more on our Nuclear market page.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals is the government authority responsible for the development and regulation of Oman’s energy and mineral resources. The Ministry leads national strategy and policy for the energy transition, supporting economic growth, energy security, and sustainable development. Through collaboration with industry and international partners, the Ministry is advancing Oman’s ambitions for net zero, renewable energy, and innovation in the power sector.

