Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) has announced a dynamic partnership with King’s Trust International (KTI), which will join the third edition of GLMC as a Knowledge Partner. Set to take place in Riyadh on 26 and 27 January 2026, the conference will draw on King’s Trust International’s global expertise and insights on youth employment to strengthen its evidence-based agenda and deepen dialogue on the future of work.

As part of the collaboration, King’s Trust International has contributed to the scientific committee shaping GLMC’s program and will host a dedicated Youth Track panel discussion. Moderated by Will Straw, CEO of King’s Trust International, the session will spotlight the priorities, challenges, and lived experiences of young people, ensuring their voices are central to the global labor market conversations.

Will Straw, Chief Executive Officer of King’s Trust International, said, “We are proud to be a knowledge partner at the Global Labour Market Conference. Addressing the challenges young people face in today’s labour market requires collaboration and shared insight. Platforms like the GLMC play a vital role in fostering these partnerships, and we are honoured to host a panel on an issue that matters deeply to young people around the world.”

Building on the success of last year’s edition and on GLMC’s year-round efforts to drive research, collaboration, and policy innovation, the conference continues to expand its network of global knowledge partners. Under the theme “Future in Progress”, GLMC 2026 will bring together more than 200 speakers, including policymakers, business leaders, labor market experts, and representatives from international organizations, to address emerging trends and the most pressing challenges shaping today’s labor markets. The event aims to foster forward-looking dialogue, collaborative action, and solutions that support inclusive and resilient labor markets worldwide.

About the Global Labor Market Conference

The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) is an international platform that brings together governments, international institutions, the private sector, experts, academics, and youth voices to examine the current state of global labor markets and shape their future. Through year-round initiatives and a flagship annual event, GLMC promotes evidence-based dialogue, knowledge exchange, and cross-sector collaboration to identify practical and sustainable solutions that support fair, resilient, and competitive labor markets.

Focusing on critical issues including workforce development, technological transformation, economic mobility, and the evolving nature of work, GLMC is committed to translating insights into practical and sustainable solutions that deliver real-world impact.

About King’s Trust International

King’s Trust International, founded in 2015 by His Majesty King Charles III, is a bold force for global change tackling the urgent crisis in youth unemployment building on nearly five decades of proven impact in the UK. Now active in around 20 countries across the Commonwealth and beyond, it partners with local organisations to deliver transformative programmes and interventions in education, employability and entrepreneurship, helping young people unlock their potential and find meaningful work.

As it marks its 10th anniversary, the charity is proud to have supported well over 100,000 young people worldwide and is just getting started. This milestone year sees the launch of the ambitious ‘Generation Potential’ campaign, a bold new initiative to empower one million more young people globally over the next decade to shape a brighter future. For more information, visit kingstrustinternational.org.

Media Registration & Contact:

To attend the event, please complete the registration form on the website: https://registration.glmc.com/request-invitation/media

For more information or inquiries, please reach out to: media@glmc.com