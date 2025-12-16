KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Uzbekistan in various sectors to achieve economic prosperity and reinforce the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

In his speech at the second session of the Kuwaiti-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation in Kuwait, Al-Mukhaizeem emphasized the importance of building on the tangible progress achieved between the two countries in a short period.

He explained that bilateral relations have seen significant development and a qualitative leap, due to continuous diplomatic efforts that reflect a shared commitment to deepening the framework of cooperation.

This cooperation was further strengthened following the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Kuwait, which opened new horizons for economic partnership and strategic dialogue between the two countries.

The work of the Joint Governmental Committee serves as a cornerstone of this cooperation, providing an effective institutional mechanism in various sectors while introducing new initiatives.

Governmental cooperation forms the basis for stability and long-term strategic direction, with the private sector acting as a major driver in turning agreements into job opportunities, investments, innovations, and economic activity. The minister emphasized the commitment of both countries to creating a modern and stimulating business environment to enhance investor confidence. He highlighted the economic reforms in Uzbekistan, which have helped modernize the country’s investment frameworks.

Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem stressed that Kuwait, which is committed to diversifying its economy and developing its financial sector through global investment partnerships, has worked to create opportunities for Uzbek investors and companies. He emphasized the pivotal role of the Kuwaiti-Uzbek Business Forum, which provides a direct platform for business leaders to forge partnerships, explore opportunities, and establish joint ventures, making the private sector an active contributor to shaping the future of bilateral relations.

He urged the private sector in both countries to realize this vision by benefiting from opportunities in the energy, infrastructure, logistics, and technology sectors, as well as in healthcare and financial services, including capital markets, investment funds, banks, and insurance.

Regarding tourism, Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem highlighted the growth in air travel between the two countries, describing it as a step toward strengthening cultural exchange and stimulating economic activity. He noted that promising sectors for cooperation include renewable energy, agriculture, and food security, supported through sustainable investment partnerships.

He also pointed to the technology sector, including digital transformation and artificial intelligence, as well as education and scientific research, as important areas for collaboration. The minister emphasized that this partnership is founded on mutual respect and shared interests, underlining Kuwait’s commitment to global economic openness and sustainable development.

