Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) will participate in the Sharjah Events Festival 2025 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre from 18-21 December 2025, presenting a unified pavilion that reflects Sharjah’s identity as a place where culture, nature, learning, and family life intersect.

Shurooq’s participation is designed as a public, family-focused experience rather than a single showcase. By bringing together several of its destinations in one space, the pavilion offers visitors a chance to explore different facets of Sharjah through hands-on activities, creative workshops, and moments of play, all grounded in the emirate’s landscapes and heritage.

The pavilion brings together experiences inspired by Mleiha National Park, Al Noor Island, Al Montazah Parks, Al Heera Beach, and Khorfakkan Beach, creating a journey that moves from discovery and creativity to play and outdoor inspiration. Each destination contributes a distinct layer to the overall experience, allowing families to engage at their own pace and according to their interests.

A journey through Sharjah’s nature, heritage, and family experiences

At Mleiha National Park, the focus is on learning through exploration. Visitors can engage with Sharjah’s geological and archaeological history through interactive displays featuring rocks and fossils from the region, replica stone tools inspired by early human activity, and small 3D-printed models of artefacts discovered at Mleiha’s archaeological sites. The experience introduces children and parents alike to the deep history of the land in a tangible, accessible way.

Creative expression and environmental awareness shape the experience at Al Noor Island, where visitors are invited to take part in nature-inspired workshops led by the island’s education team. Activities include Art in Nature sessions that combine a self-guided plant discovery walk with painting, as well as the Butterflies Collage Workshop, where participants create framed artworks using preserved butterfly wings, pressed flowers, and natural decorative elements. These workshops encourage reflection, creativity, and a closer connection to the natural world.

For younger visitors seeking energy and play, Al Montazah Parks introduces a lighter, more playful atmosphere through interactive activities and mascot appearances that reflect the spirit of Sharjah’s family parks. The experience adds movement and joy to the pavilion, balancing learning and creativity with moments of fun.

Inspired by Sharjah’s coastline and mountain landscapes, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach offer creative activities that celebrate the emirate’s outdoor environments. Children can shape and decorate clay inspired by waves, fish, and mountain forms, and take part in colouring activities featuring landmark illustrations that reflect Sharjah’s coastal and natural character. Complementing the activations, Al Bareed Café will be present on-site, reinforcing the pavilion’s family-friendly atmosphere and completing the visitor journey.

An inclusive space bringing families together

Through this multi-layered participation, Shurooq aims to create an inclusive space that brings families together, encourages curiosity, and highlights the diversity of experiences available across Sharjah’s destinations. The pavilion reflects Shurooq’s broader commitment to enriching everyday life through meaningful public experiences rooted in culture, nature, and community.

Visitors are invited to explore the Shurooq pavilion throughout the Sharjah Events Festival 2025 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre and take part in an experience designed to inspire learning, creativity, and shared family moments.