Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe Middle East has announced a partnership with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) to support their mission of elevating women-led SMEs. As part of the collaboration, Publicis Groupe will serve as the exclusive Media Partner for the Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF), a leadership and venture-building program.

Through this partnership, Publicis Groupe Middle East will design and deliver a tailored executive learning journey for participating women founders, focused on building both technical expertise and leadership capability.

An immersive AI workshop, developed by the Groupe’s Innovation & Growth practice, will give founders a clear and practical understanding of what AI is, how it works, and how it can be applied to support business growth. Through interactive exercises and real-world examples, the workshop helps participants identify meaningful ways to apply AI within their ventures.

Complementing this, the partnership will also see curated learning paths drawn from Publicis Groupe’s robust Learning & Development ecosystem. These tailored learning programs and sessions will focus on areas such as leadership, brand storytelling, media, and content development. By extending these upskilling experiences to SWIF, participants gain access to the same professional growth opportunities that shape the Groupe’s own talent.

In addition, Publicis Groupe Middle East will also provide mentorship support, pairing participants with leaders and subject matter experts from across its network based on their individual growth goals and business needs.

H.E. Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa: “This partnership reflects our shared commitment with Publicis Groupe Middle East to elevate women founders and expand their opportunities to learn, grow, and lead. The women in SWIF are advancing ventures that already create meaningful value for our communities and our economy. By connecting them with industry experts and practical, future-focused learning pathways, we are empowering them to strengthen their leadership and reinforce Sharjah’s role as a hub for purposeful enterprise.”

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkey said, “Our partnership with Sheraa builds on a shared belief in the power of empowering others. At Publicis Groupe Middle East, we are deeply committed to investing in the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs who will shape the future of our region. By supporting Sheraa’s mission to nurture innovation and sustainable business growth, we hope to give women founders the tools, confidence, and community they need to succeed.”

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, the Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF) is a four-month leadership and venture-building program that provides 12 women founders with mentorship, training, investor access, and funding opportunities to help scale their ventures.

The partnership reinforces Publicis Groupe Middle East’s and Sheraa’s shared commitment to supporting women’s entrepreneurship and leadership while empowering founders to build resilient, future-ready businesses that contribute to Sharjah’s economic and innovation agenda.