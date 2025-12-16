The AD100 2026 list spans architects and designers from a diverse range of countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Sweden, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and Australia, underscoring the region’s dynamic and globally connected design ecosystem.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Architectural Digest Middle East, the region’s leading authority on architecture, interior design, culture and luxury lifestyle, hosted last evening an exclusive celebration at Studio 12 at ME Dubai by Meliá to unveil the AD100 2026, its annual definitive list honouring the 100 most influential architects, interior designers, product designers, and creative studios shaping the future of design across the Middle East and North Africa. Recognised globally as the benchmark for design excellence, the AD100 continues to spotlight visionary talent and chart the evolving cultural and aesthetic landscape of the region.

This year’s honourees represent a powerful mix of heritage-driven approaches, innovation, material exploration, sustainability, and technology-led design philosophies. Together, they embody a creative movement that is increasingly global in influence while remaining deeply rooted in regional identity, craftsmanship and narrative.

“The AD100 is much more than a list, it is a cultural marker,” said Aidan Imanova, Head of Editorial Content at Architectural Digest Middle East. “Each year, we see the region’s creative community push boundaries with more confidence, more experimentation and a deeper commitment to storytelling through design. The 2026 honourees represent the extraordinary talent shaping how the world sees the Middle East, not only as a design destination but as a region leading important conversations around innovation, heritage, sustainability and the future of living.”

The celebration brought together distinguished members of the design community, industry leaders, cultural tastemakers, and creatives from across the region and beyond, including noted talents such as Ahmad AbouZanat, Arnaud Behzadi, Emilie Skaff of BEIT Collective, Meshary AlNassar, Nebras Aljoaib, Omar Al Gurg, Omar Nakkash, Paola Sakr, Riyad Joucka of MEAN*, Salwa Samargandi, Tarik Zaharna, Sarah Alhomaidah and Dunia Abushanab of Studio Nama, among others.

The AD100 2026 list spans architects and designers from a diverse range of countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Sweden, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and Australia, underscoring the region’s dynamic and globally connected design ecosystem.

The complete AD100 2026 list, including profiles and featured projects, is available now on Architectural Digest Middle East www.admiddleeast.com.