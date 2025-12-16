Riyadh – Riyadh became today the capital of global hospitality and gastronomy as HORECA Riyadh, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh and Host Arabia opened their doors, marking the beginning of the kingdom’s largest and most anticipated hospitality and food service event of the year.

Held from 15 to 17 December 2025 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the joint event — organized by Semark Group in collaboration with Fiera Milano and Hospitality Services under the strategic partnership of the Culinary Arts Commission (CAC) — brings together the full spectrum of the hospitality industry under one roof.

The opening ceremony gathered senior officials, ambassadors and leading figures from the public and private sectors, alongside distinguished guests of honor Guillaume Gomez, President of Groupe Gastronomie and former French ambassador for gastronomy, and renowned Belgian Chocolatier Pierre Marcolini, who joined the celebrations to mark this new milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a global leader in hospitality, gastronomy and tourism.

Uniting four major events, HORECA Riyadh, Host Arabia, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh and Saudi Elite Chefs, this extraordinary week redefines the scale of professional gatherings in the region. Across 42,000 square meters, the events feature over 500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and expect to welcome 50,000 professional visitors over three days. Together, they form a powerhouse of creativity, innovation and collaboration.

In his opening remarks, Jad Taktak, CEO of Semark Group, said: “Today we celebrate a milestone for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry. This unified platform brings together decades of experience and innovation from around the world to support the kingdom’s bold vision and transform Riyadh into a global destination for excellence, creativity and collaboration.”

HORECA Riyadh, now in its 14th edition, continues its legacy as the kingdom’s leading hospitality and foodservice exhibition, showcasing cutting-edge solutions across foodservice, catering, design and coffee culture.

Visitors will experience a dynamic program of masterclasses, live competitions, and expert-led talks, uniting over 70 international chefs and speakers. The Hospitality Salon Culinaire, Saudi Barista, and Mocktail Competitions are once again among the event’s highlights, celebrating talent and excellence in every aspect of hospitality. HORECA Talks, organized with Hospitality News Middle East and Hodema Consulting Services, will feature thought-provoking sessions exploring innovation, sustainability and the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia.

“As part of the HORECA Network, with annual events across the Middle East, HORECA Riyadh brings together leading hospitality and foodservice professionals, innovators and investors. Alongside it, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh celebrates chocolate and pastry artistry while highlighting key trends in the Saudi market,” said Joumana Dammous-Salamé, managing director of Hospitality Services, the company behind the HORECA Network and co-organizer of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Host Arabia, making its Saudi debut, brings the international excellence of Host Milano to the region for the very first time. As an extension of the world’s foremost hospitality exhibition organized by Fiera Milano, Host Arabia fosters new partnerships and investment opportunities. The event also features a strong participation of Italian companies — supported also by ITA – Italian Trade Agency and Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation — highlighting the innovation, quality, and craftsmanship of the Made in Italy hospitality sector.

“Host Arabia reflects Fiera Milano’s commitment to supporting industries by connecting companies with global and fast-growing markets,” said Carlo Bonomi, president of Fiera Milano. “The initiative is part of the Group’s international development strategy” added Roberto Foresti, deputy general manager of Fiera Milano, “reinforcing our role as a global hub that brings together expertise, innovation, and international opportunities.”

Running concurrently within the exhibition is the third edition of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh, held in partnership with Hospitality Services, transforming the center into a world of sweetness and artistry. With 40 masterclasses, live demonstrations and competitions, the event gathers over 30 international and regional pastry chefs and chocolatiers. Guests will enjoy a curated experience of chocolate, pastry and dessert innovation, celebrating both international craftsmanship and the richness of Saudi culinary creativity.

“Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh showcases the kingdom’s growing presence on the global culinary stage,” said Gérald Palacios, President of the Salon du Chocolat and Event International. “It’s a celebration of tradition and transformation, where every bite tells a story and every technique opens a new chapter.”

Adding to the momentum, the second edition of Saudi Elite Chefs, organized by the Culinary Arts Commission, also opened today. This prestigious event brings together the kingdom’s top chefs in a series of high-level competitions that showcase Saudi cuisine, inspire the next generation of culinary professionals and reflect the nation’s growing influence on the global gastronomic stage.

With the success of this unprecedented alliance, Saudi Arabia has entered a new era of hospitality leadership, one where local talent and international expertise come together to shape the future of the industry across the region and beyond.

HORECA Riyadh, Host Arabia, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyad, and Saudi Elite Chefs run from 15 to 17 December 2025 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the first day and 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the following days.

About HORECA

Established almost 30 years ago, HORECA, the renowned annual business meeting place, brings together an impressive array of distinguished brands, experts and international personalities from the vibrant worlds of hospitality and foodservice. Over recent years, HORECA has cemented its strong presence in the GCC, particularly within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Besides Riyadh, HORECA also takes place annually in Jeddah, as well as in Beirut, Kuwait, Amman and Muscat.

About Host Arabia

Host Arabia is one of the international projects of Host Milano, the world’s leading exhibition for professional hospitality organized by Fiera Milano. Building on Host Milano’s long-standing reputation for excellence and innovation, Host Arabia brings the same expertise and global network to Saudi Arabia, creating a new gateway to the region’s fast-growing hospitality market.

Host Arabia is strategically positioned to leverage Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plans, which are set to transform the nation into a global leader in tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure. With massive investments in the tourism and hospitality industries, the Kingdom offers exciting prospects for businesses looking to expand into the Gulf region and beyond.

This unique event not only provides an exceptional platform for global exhibitors to showcase their products, services, and innovations but also presents exclusively curated networking opportunities with industry leaders, investors, and influential buyers from across the Middle East and beyond.

About Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie RiyadhFounded in Paris in 1994, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie is the world’s leading international event dedicated to chocolate, pastry and confectionery excellence. Renowned for its prestigious global presence, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie brings together master chocolatiers, pastry chefs, artisans and premium brands to celebrate craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. Through its iconic events held in major cities worldwide, including Lyon, Brussels, Tokyo, Dubai and Riyadh, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie has become a benchmark platform for industry professionals and chocolate enthusiasts alike, elevating the art of chocolate and pastry while fostering global culinary exchange.

