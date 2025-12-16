Damascus, Syria: Daikin Middle East & Africa, a global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, announced its attendance at the International Construction Exhibition, “Buildex 2025”. Held at the Damascus International Fairground, Daikin’s participation reaffirms its long-standing commitment, and continued presence in Syria, during the country’s most challenging years.

Attending alongside the company’s authorized Syrian distributor, Air Space Technology (AST), and Mr. Mohammad Hammour, AST’s General Manager, Daikin emphasized its ongoing role in accelerating Syria’s future by supporting the country’s economic recovery and strengthening its infrastructure. Over the years, Daikin has established several public and private partnerships across Syria, actively contributing to rebuilding and long-term development efforts. During the exhibition, Daikin commended these collaborations for being built on a foundation of trust and shared vision for national development.

Daikin offers advanced, energy-efficient solutions, including central HVAC systems, chillers, refrigeration, and modern VRV technology that combines high performance with lower energy consumption, supporting reconstruction while aligning with environmental sustainability standards.

Samer Mourad, Regional Manager at Daikin Middle East & Africa, said: “Developing Syrian technical and engineering talent is one of our top priorities. Through specialized training programs, technical workshops, and educational partnerships, we aim to build a new generation of experts capable of leading future infrastructure projects with confidence and skill. At Daikin, we believe that investing in people, the environment, and the community is the most effective path toward real and sustainable development. We will continue collaborating with our partners in Syria to make a positive impact and support the country’s development and prosperity in the coming phase.”

Mr. Mohammad Hammour, General Manager at Air Space Technology (AST), added: “We are honoured to combine Daikin’s world-class, energy-efficient HVAC-R solutions, with decades of AST’s local expertise in installation and service. Syria’s transformation demands resilient infrastructure, and our partnership with Daikin ensures that innovative, sustainable solutions are readily available to support the nation’s recovery.”

Over the coming months, Daikin will utilise its advanced technologies, cutting-edge innovations, and sustainable solutions to advance rebuilding projects across the country, reinforcing that improving quality of life for citizens in Syria is its key focus.

About Daikin

Daikin is a Japan-headquartered global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R). With more than a century of expertise, operations in over 170 countries, and a workforce of 103,000 employees worldwide, Daikin is recognized as a leading manufacturer of advanced HVAC-R solutions, renowned for its energy efficiency, reliability, and proven performance in diverse climate conditions.

For more information, please visit: www.daikinmea.com