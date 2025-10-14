SHARM EL-SHEIKH: US President Donald Trump commended the UAE's prominent role in supporting his peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

President Trump declared "peace in the Middle East" as he began a speech to a gathering of world leaders in Egypt to inaugurate his plan to end the war in Gaza.

“This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping and prayed for,” Trump said. “They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen. With the historic agreement we've just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered.”

"A new and beautiful day is rising," he said. “And now, the rebuilding begins.”

“The momentous breakthrough that we’re here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza. It’s, with God’s help, it will be the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East,” Trump said. “From this moment forward, we can build a region that’s strong and stable and prosperous and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all.”

Trump expressed his gratitude to the Arab and Islamic countries that supported the agreement and extended his deep thanks to the Arab and Islamic countries that contributed to this breakthrough, most notably the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar. He said, "I thank President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting us with such generosity and warmth, and for the leadership role his country played in achieving this peace."



