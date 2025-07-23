Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tadweer Group has launched its inaugural Eco Run, a first-of-its-kind sustainable sporting experience, organised in conjunction with Plastic-Free July. Taking place on Sunday, July 27 at Yas Mall, the fully indoors run will be entirely free of single-use plastics, supporting broader efforts to raise awareness of plastic pollution and promote positive environmental practices.

ECORUN marks Tadweer Group’s first-ever sustainable sports event dedicated to promoting the elimination of single-use plastics, with a focus on engaging the community in shaping a more sustainable future. The event is designed to inspire individuals of all ages to take action against plastic pollution while enjoying a fun, inclusive fitness experience.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director, Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said: “Promoting a clean and healthy environment is core to our DNA. ECORUN aims to showcase the importance of adopting sustainable habits in our day-to-day lives, with a focus on reducing plastic use in July. We invite all members of the community, no matter the age, to participate in the event and be part of a movement to eradicate the use of plastic, thereby creating a greener planet for generations to come.”

The race village opens at 06:00 am, and distances can be chosen based on the community’s athletic capabilities. Runners will be provided with a sustainable ECORUN event t-shirt made out of recycled material like plastic, seeded paper to grow a plant at home and medals for all participants. The first, second and third place medals for each age group will be rewarded for their efforts in the plastic-free event.

Start Times:

6:45 am – 10km

6:50 am – 5km

6:55 am – 2.5km

Course: 2.5km indoor loop through Yas Mall (1, 2 and 4 laps depending on distance)

Race Categories:

10km – The Planet Protector: For those ready to push their limits and lead by example.

5km – The Eco Warrior Run: A rewarding two-lap challenge for change-makers.

2.5km – The Seedling Sprint: A perfect first step for beginners and families.

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and setting new benchmarks for the circular economy. The Group’s strategic vision is focused on revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE’s sustainability agenda, including its target of diverting 80% of waste from landfill by 2030. Tadweer Group is also expanding its global footprint through international initiatives in sustainable waste management.