Sharjah, The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, the most prominent agricultural and commercial event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), officially opened today, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid.

Running from July 23 to 27, the festival has attracted major date producers and palm farmers from across the UAE, along with 15 agricultural companies and key stakeholders from governmental and private agricultural entities and home-based businesses.

The official opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E. Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE; H.E. Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah City Municipal Council; and members of SCCI board.

Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Sultan Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre; and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, as well as heads of municipal councils in Central and Eastern regions of Sharjah, senior officials, and representatives of participating government entities.

Following the official launch, the attendees toured the festival and explored diverse displays of dates and fruits, engaging directly with farmers and exhibitors who shared insights into product quality and palm care techniques.

The attendees were also briefed about the various competitions, contests, and heritage-themed activities held on the opening day, which highlighted the value of local agricultural heritage and enriched the cultural dimension of the festival.

The opening ceremony featured official recognition of participating government entities for their support, in addition to awarding winners of the first two days of competitions.

Evening programming offered a variety of heritage contests and entertainment programmes, complemented by an expert-led seminar focusing on palm tree varieties, cultivation methods, and the distinctive characteristics of Sharjah’s agricultural practices, emphasising both traditional knowledge and modern farming innovation.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said: “Over nine successive editions the festival has firmly positioned itself as both a cultural landmark and a dynamic economic platform supporting hundreds of farmers in Sharjah and the UAE.”

He noted that this success reinforces the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to advancing the agricultural sector by fostering a competitive environment that encourages farmers to improve the quality of their produce.

“The festival serves as an annual hub for showcasing agricultural output, exchanging expertise, and promoting best practices, thereby driving higher production standards and strengthening the agricultural sector's overall contribution to the local and national economy,” Al Owais added.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the Al Dhaid Date Festival is a national initiative supporting the UAE's food security efforts and strengthening sustainable agricultural systems in the country. His Excellency emphasised that empowering farmers and enhancing their capacity to adopt climate-smart agricultural techniques and sustainable farming practices is paramount to the UAE’s food security goals.

His Excellency added: "The festival, held annually, with its broad community participation and remarkable engagement, underscores a growing awareness of the importance of investing in local agriculture. This is especially true for palm cultivation, a cornerstone of the UAE's environment, economy, and culture. These efforts align with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's vision to bolster the local agricultural ecosystem, stimulate innovation, and develop value chains for national products. Ultimately, this contributes to strengthening the sector's resilience and achieving the nation's objectives in both climate change mitigation and food security.”

For his part, Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji said that the Al Dhaid Date Festival acts as a strategic interface between farmers and investors, offering both parties valuable opportunities to network and establish mutually beneficial partnerships.

He highlighted the festival’s role in showcasing emerging talents and high-potential ventures, while also successfully engaging youth and cultivating interest in the date palm cultivation sector among the next generation.

This year’s edition features multiple competitions with substantial prizes, covering categories such as Khneizi, Khalas, and Shishi, in addition to two prestigious elite categories: the “General Al Dhaid Elite Dates,” and the “Special Al Dhaid Elite Dates,” designated for farmers from the Northern Emirates. Participants in these competitors are all vying to showcase the finest produce from their date palm farms.

The scope of competition includes targeted categories aimed at engaging diverse community segments, such as a women-focused homegrown date contest and “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” contest (only for children), alongside local lemon and red fig competitions.

All entries must meet rigorous standards, including being defect-free, locally grown in 2025, and sourced from participants’ own farms. These structured guidelines reinforce the credibility of the event and align with the Sharjah Chamber’s new "Busharat Al-Qeith" initiative, launched as part of this year’s preparations to celebrate early-harvest farmers and institutionalize a culture of agricultural excellence.

This year’s festival hosts a variety of cultural and heritage-themed activities, as well as a series of expert-led workshops and educational seminars designed to disseminate best practices in palm tree care and support the adoption of modern technologies for productivity enhancement and quality enhancement.

Furthermore, the festival offers an active platform for home-based producers to display their heritage-driven innovations, enhancing their commercial visibility and contributing to broader socio-economic engagement, in line with the Year of Community in the UAE.

The festival’s side events extend over several days, beginning with a Friday dialogue session titled “Generational Dialogue for a Sustainable Future”, followed by a Saturday lecture on date and palm fruit harvesting. Sunday includes a seminar focused on successful agricultural case studies. Daily programming incorporates heritage-themed competitions, interactive entertainment, audience raffles, and daily ceremonies to honor the winners of the festival’s various date competitions.

Open from Thursday to Sunday, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., the festival delivers a well-rounded experience combining heritage-themed contests, economic activities, and purposeful awareness programs.

This agenda reinforces the festival’s role as a premier platform for farmers and agricultural stakeholders and as a family-oriented event that promotes awareness, supports agri-tourism, and showcases the diversity of local date produce within a culturally immersive setting.