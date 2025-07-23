The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is the only International Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, which has been recognized by the International WELL Building Institute in the category of Health–Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management.

This global standardized rating system is designed to help organizations deliver more thoughtful and intentional spaces that enhance human health and well-being.

This international recognition of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion exemplifies the sustainability theme of Expo 2025 Osaka, which is to design a future society for our lives by bringing together diverse perspectives and solutions to address global challenges.

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion has been recognized as the only International Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The International WELL Building Institute Certification focuses on enhancing health and well-being within the built environment, backed by scientific research that aims to advance human health through design interventions, operational protocols and policies that foster a culture of health and well-being.

At a ceremony held at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, Mr. Jack Noonan, Senior Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific at the International WELL Building Institute, presented the certification to Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal Binzagr, the Saudi Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion.

The certification confirms that the Saudi Arabia Pavilion complies with global standards for temporary buildings based on their impact on occupants’ health, across various categories such as air quality, water quality, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind.

Designed by Foster + Partners, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion also won Gold at the New York Architectural Design Awards in the category of Cultural Architecture for Interactive and Experiential Spaces. It draws inspiration from traditional Saudi Arabian towns and features key attributes that contribute to this certification. The Pavilion’s design incorporates sustainability throughout the venue, featuring renewable energy and low-carbon materials, an innovative façade with lightweight stone panels that are easily dismantlable, and a reusable structural framework aimed at reducing the Pavilion’s overall environmental impact.

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said, “We are delighted to be awarded the WELL Certification and gain recognition for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion in sustainable design and operational excellence. By integrating WELL Building Standards into our facility management and operations, we ensure the Saudi Arabia Pavilion is committed to ensuring health and safety for our employees, as well as providing guests with an exciting experience of the Kingdom when they visit the Pavilion reaffirming our dedication that health and wellness are at the heart of our operations management.”

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across seven immersive rooms and galleries where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact. The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.