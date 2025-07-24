Istanbul, Turkey – World Defense Show (WDS), founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in Saudi Arabia, today announced it has already secured 90% of its exhibitor space for its upcoming 2026 edition. This announcement coincides with WDS’s attendance at IDEF 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey, where the WDS team is engaging with key Turkish defense stakeholders. ​

Turkey is the 3rd largest participating country at WDS 2026, with Turkish exhibitors currently occupying 4,400 sqm of exhibition space. Turkish participation is expected to grow considerably from 2024 to 2026, underscoring the significant global momentum building behind WDS as a premier defense exhibition.​

Taking place from 8-12 February 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WDS 2026, held under the theme of ‘The Future of Defense Integration,’ will once again serve as a vital platform for showcasing the latest advancements across all five defense domains — air, land, sea, space, and security. Building on the success of its previous editions, WDS 2026 is attracting unprecedented interest from both local and international defense stakeholders.​

WDS 2026 is expected to feature exhibitor participation from an estimated 80 countries, including new participants such as but not limited to, Japan, Portugal, Uzbekistan and Finland. Expanded global reach further solidifies WDS's position as a truly international platform for collaboration and innovation.

Andrew Pearcey, CEO, stated: "The overwhelming demand for exhibition space is a testament to the show's growing reputation as a must-attend event for those shaping the next era of defense and global security. Our presence at IDEF provides an excellent opportunity to connect with key industry players and highlight the remarkable progress we've made in preparing for WDS 2026.”​

Additionally, WDS 2026 unveils its Content Theater themes, a key show feature held on days 2-5 of the event. Attendees can anticipate engaging presentations exploring critical topics driving the industry. Prepare for insightful discussions on themes such as: Translating Operational Requirements into Technological Advantage, Accelerating Breakthrough Technologies in Defense, Integrating and Operationalizing Emerging Technologies at Speed, and Powering National Production and Defense Exports. The Content Theater program complements a suite of show features, including the new Future Defense Lab, Unmanned Systems Zone, Naval Zone, Saudi Supply Chain Zone, and WDS News Network.​

With limited space remaining, WDS encourages interested exhibitors to secure their participation as soon as possible.

For further details about the World Defense Show, visit: https://www.worlddefenseshow.com/