Dubai: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is turning the heads of global industry leaders and emerging travel industry talents alike at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) with a carefully crafted presentation showcase of its latest achievements in the sector.

The Shurooq ensemble for ATM 2024, which marks its 17th consecutive participation is thoughtfully aligned with the event’s theme this year ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, and focuses on ways the Authority’s project portfolio of ecotourism destinations and luxury hospitality assets is elevating the region’s sustainable travel sector by introducing new and exciting opportunities for conscious travellers as well as small businesses.

Part of the wider ‘Sharjah showcase’ led by the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority (SCTDA), the Shurooq stand No. ME0850 ustilises latest storytelling and multimedia technologies to take visitors on an experiential walkthrough of its sustainable, ecotourism & luxury hospitality assets. Divided into exclusive zones, the stand fosters dialogue, networking and industry exchange.

‘Preserving our heritage whilst offering a major push for the achievement of SDG target 8.9’

Commenting on ATM participation highlights this year, H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, the CEO of Shurooq said: “The theme resonates with Shurooq’s commitment to sustainable investments, particularly within the travel industry. Our projects don’t just open new doors for providers and end users of travel and tourism; they do it in a way that champions sustainability practices. Through strategic projects like Mleiha National Park, Heart of Sharjah, LUX* Al Bridi Resort, and others, we are preserving our cultural and environmental heritage, while also offering a major push to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target”.

Mindful development of projects that are creating new opportunities in sustainable travel

The impactful and mindful ways in which Shurooq ​​is designing and implementing projects to promote sustainable tourism that promotes local culture and products are clearly highlighted at the event. For instance, the Mleiha National Park, Sharjah's first protected area dedicated to conserving the natural history and archaeological heritage of the emirate, serves as a blueprint for eco-friendly tourism businesses. The 34km desert in Sharjah’s central region, in parts of which archaeologists unearthed the earliest evidence of human occupation outside Africa, is being developed as a national park, which will feature three separate areas: the Core Conservation Zone, focused on preserving the natural environment and supporting wildlife; the Ecotourism Zone, offering eco-stays, adventures, and educational activities; and the Dunes Zone, which serves as a middle ground for conservation and sustainable tourism practices.

Al Noor Island serves as a serene city retreat for nature lovers and creative minds through art exhibitions, and cultural workshops. Similarly, the Heart of Sharjah, by restoring and revitalising historical buildings, has turned into a bustling hub for cultural appreciation.

Heritage-inspired luxury hospitality portfolio champions ecological preservation & sustainability

On the hospitality front, Shurooq's marquee developments such as Najd Al Meqsar, Kingfisher Retreat and Nomad that are part of Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection brand, embody sustainable luxury. Najd Al Meqsar, a joint project between the Authority for Initiatives Implementation (Mubadara) and Shurooq, is located on a mountaintop near Wadi Shie in Khorfakkan, an important historical site. The development features seven heritage lodgings based on original village architecture, alongside a reception area, a 300-year-old fort, and a mosque. Phase 1 will soon open to visitors, reflecting Shurooq's dedication to Sharjah's vision of preserving local environments and revitalising archaeological and historical sites sustainably.

Kingfisher Retreat, a recipient of the World’s Leading Nature Retreat title at The World Travel Awards, is a unique world of conservation and culture that offers guests an intimate look into the UAE’s mangroves and rich biodiversity.

Nomad, is Shurooq’s offering to experience nature and adventure in Sharjah from the closest quarters. The 20 Nomad trailers, situated in the eastern town of Kalba mountain, feature a host of eco-friendly amenities and modern comforts.

The LUX* Al Bridi Resort is a 35-key five-star hospitality offering from Shurooq. It occupies 784 hectares of the Sharjah Safari project in Al Dhaid, and offers unparalleled opportunities for observing and photographing the Big Five of Africa - the rhino, buffalo, elephant, lion, and leopard. Situated amidst the scenic terrains of Khorfakkan and against the stunning backdrop of Al Soueifa mountain, the LUX* Al Jabal Resort offers an exclusive escape with its 45 meticulously designed units that minimise disruptions from the external world. Both LUX* Resorts epitomise the seamless integration of luxury with sustainability, featuring eco-friendly construction and organic farming, ensuring a harmonious and indulgent experience for guests.

Also part of the Shurooq ATM 2024 showcase is The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, along with its exclusive extension, The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim, situated in the emirate’s historic Heart of Sharjah district. These charming luxury stays are part of a hotel complex developed by Shurooq.

