Cairo - The Edge Innovation Center, a Raya Smart Building and a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, organized a forum entitled “Entrepreneurs and Rising to the Top”. During the forum, several entrepreneurs spoke about their distinguished experiences and their journey of success on the local and global scale, in which they were able to overcome challenges and difficulties. The forum is intended to encourage and support young people to enter the business world and achieve the desired economic growth. Edge Innovation Centre, the largest business and companies complex in the Sheikh Zayed area in Cairo, in a supportive, dynamic and fully equipped work environment for modern meetings according to the latest technologies.
The seminar was opened by Ahmed Ibrahim, CEO of Raya Smart Buildings, who highlighted the role played by Edge Innovation Center as a forum for businessmen and a platform for discussing important issues. "One and a half month ago, Edge Innovation Center embarked on this mission by organizing an event to discuss digital transformation with a stellar speaker lineup," he said.
"Through such events, the center aims to bring together businessmen and entrepreneurs from different walks of business to confirm that each sector is of great importance. Today we talk about entrepreneurship for its importance in developing the economy," he added.
Among the speakers was MP Amr ELSonbaty, Chairman of Heliopolis Club, who presented his experience in establishing Smash Club as the first private sports club in Egypt. ElSonbaty highlighted the challenges and difficulties he faced and advised young entrepreneurs on how to overcome potential obstacles. Ms Shorouk Abbas, the founder of Cairo West Advertising, spoke about the secret of her success in the media field and her opinion on print media versus digital media.
Several other speakers presented their experiences in entrepreneurship and new and innovative projects, including Mohamed Wahby, CEO of AMAN for E-Payments, Dara Ghosheh, founder of Dara Ice Cream, Mr Sameh Abdel Fattah, founder and partner of Business Boomers, Kamel Karam, founder and partner of Clakett, Abdelrahman Ayman, Co-founder and Chief Growth & Strategy of Educatly, and Hany Soliman, General Manager of BuyTabs.
The meeting also put forward a few proposals and recommendations to support and encourage the entrepreneurs’ community in Egypt, which contributes to the growth of the Egyptian economy and the achievement of sustainable development.
The forum comes as part of a series of various workshops and events organized by the Edge Innovation Center, following the success of a seminar on Digital Transformation and the Future of e-Commerce, in which several leaders of local and international companies in various fields participated along with representatives from one of the leading banks. The seminar discussed several axes, including electronic payments, the growth of e-commerce platforms, financial technology, achieving financial inclusion, the role of various industries in supporting digital transformation, community participation in this regard, and the effects of digital transformation on business sectors.
Edge Innovation Center, located in Galleria 40 in Sheikh Zayed City, is a commercial business complex that provides a supportive and dynamic work environment for large businesses as well as small and emerging companies. The centre provides well-equipped workplaces along with offices, meeting and training rooms, and a conference room. The centre was designed according to the latest technologies to ensure its guests can realize the highest performance and productivity.
