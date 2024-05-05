Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Aqualia, a global leader in water management, has once again emerged as a key participant at the Saudi Water Forum: The Saudi water sector’s premier event. The forum, hosted from April 29 to May 1, 2024, in Riyadh, was held under the patronage of H.E. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

This year's event showcased the largest gathering of major public bodies and private enterprises involved in water services in the Kingdom. Aqualia took part in the event, delivering a technical presentation on water security and sustainability, and exhibiting its latest regional projects.

Javier Díaz, Aqualia's Country Manager in Saudi Arabia, also delivered a presentation on April 30 during the forum's key session, “Enhancing Operational Asset Efficiency and Sustainability”. Moderated by Raed Al-Rashed, Executive Vice President of Privatization at the National Water Company (NWC), Díaz discussed Aqualia’s successful strategies and best practices in managing water services to ensure sustainability in urban areas.

Aqualia also highlighted its significant role in managing water resources for over 8 million residents through its recent contracts for the South and North Clusters. These contracts encompass comprehensive management of water treatment facilities, tanks, pumping and filling stations, as well as supply and sewage networks across several regions, including Asir, Baha, Najran, Jazan, Qassim, Hail, Al-Jouf, and the Northern Border for a period of seven years.

Javier Díaz, Country Manager – Saudi Arabia, Aqualia, said: “As one of the largest water management companies in the world, we are well aware of the importance of safeguarding water quality and security. Leveraging our resources and expertise in the Kingdom, we aim to contribute to the achievement of Vision 2030, empowering the people, communities, and partners we serve with greater access to timely and all-important innovations. As ever, the Saudi Water Forum served as the perfect platform for us to shine a light on our ongoing work, with the event providing an opportunity for us to showcase the value of asset condition management and the role it plays in improving our understanding of the impact of challenges such as climate change and urbanization.”

The Saudi Water Forum serves as a crucial platform for discussing ongoing and future strategies to manage and secure water resources effectively in the region, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainable water management practices.

About Aqualia:

Aqualia is the water management company owned by the citizen services group FCC (51%) and the Australian ethical fund IFM Investors (49%). The company is the fourth largest water company in Europe by population served and the ninth largest in the world, according to the latest Global Water Intelligence ranking (March 2021).

It currently serves almost 30 million users in 17 countries: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Czech Republic, Romania, and Tunisia. In the 2020 financial year, the company had a turnover of €1.189 billion and maintained a business portfolio of more than €15 billion.

