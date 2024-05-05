Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) recently hosted its annual open house event, offering a unique opportunity for potential students and parents to explore the diverse range of international bachelor's programmes offered in collaboration with esteemed UK universities. The event was attended by senior students from both public and private high schools in Bahrain, alongside parents, university representatives, and distinguished alumni.

Attendees were presented with comprehensive insights into the BIBF’s academic majors, including the International Foundation Programme (IFP), bachelor’s programmes in Banking & Finance and Accounting & Finance from Bangor University, and bachelor’s programmes in Economics & Management and Data Science & Business Analytics from the University of London.

The event featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Debbie Gilliland, Director Transnational Education from Bangor University, and Dr. James Abdey, Associate Academic Director LSE UoL Programmes, UK, alongside Lindsay Steven, Senior Business Support Services Manager from the University of London Worldwide. Additionally, esteemed alumni, Fatema AlBastaki and Hasan Sater, shared their experiences and insights, highlighting the transformative impact of their education at BIBF.

The event also included one-on-one academic consultations with BIBF staff, university representatives, current students, and alumni. Additionally, enrolled students from BIBF actively participated, answering applicants' queries and guiding parents and students through the process. Moreover, attendees had the chance to join a guided campus tour, gaining firsthand experience of the institute's state-of-the-art facilities.

On this occasion, Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of Academic Studies at BIBF, stated, "Events like the annual open house serve as a gateway for aspiring students and parents to discover the wealth of opportunities available through our international bachelor's programmes.” She also added, “At BIBF, we're committed to nurturing talent and fostering a dynamic learning environment, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to make significant contributions to the Kingdom’s banking and financial sector."

Admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 are now open. Prospective students keen on registering or seeking further information about the programmes and scholarships offered by BIBF are encouraged to visit the institute's website at www.bibf.com/academics or contact the Admissions and Registration Department via email at academics@bibf.com.

