Muscat: Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Salem al Hatmi, CEO of Asyad Group, confirmed the start of preparations for the launch of construction work for the railway project linking the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (Hafeet Rail).

He said in a statement that the network was designed using innovative engineering solutions to deal with the terrain and climate conditions, as it will include two tunnels with a length of 2.5 kilometers and 36 bridges, some of which reach a height of 34 meters.

He stated that the project includes passenger stations in Suhar and Al Ain, while freight stations will be in Sohar, Buraimi, and Al Ain, noting that the train will cover the distance between Suhar and Abu Dhabi in 100 minutes, while it will cover the distance between Suhar and Al Ain in 47 minutes, with a length of 238 kilometers.

​​​Al Hatmi said that the project will contribute to economic returns. One trip of the freight train can transport more than 25,000 tons of general cargo, or ship more than 270 standard containers, and reduce carbon emissions by 10 times compared to other means of transport. He pointed out that the speed of the freight train will reach 120 kilometers per hour, while the speed of the freight train will reach 120 kilometers per hour. The speed of the passenger train is 200 kilometers per hour.

It is expected that the project will achieve savings in goods transportation costs ranging from 35 percent to 40 percent compared to the cost of other means of transportation, in addition to saving 80 percent of the travel time for transporting goods between Sohar and Abu Dhabi compared to sea transportation, and up to 50 percent of the time for transporting goods via trucks.

