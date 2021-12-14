Dubai : Dorchester Collection, a portfolio of nine of the world’s most legendary properties, and OMNIYAT, the visionary real estate development group, announce that their new luxury landmark will be called The Lana. Coming from the Arabic expression meaning ‘for us’ and the Hawaiian ‘floating gently in calm water’, the name pays homage to the hotel’s location beside the Dubai Creek and the Marasi Marina. The Lana represents a place of tranquillity and hospitality, evoking a sense of peace and belonging, and presenting an unrivalled lifestyle experience.

Opening in the last quarter of 2022 under the leadership of general manager Caroline-Jane Houston, The Lana, with its 225 guest rooms, is located in the heart of Dubai, in the Burj Khalifa District and overlooking the vibrant Business Bay area. It marks Dorchester Collection’s first address in the Middle East. The Lana is a striking 30-storey tower designed by the award-winning architects Foster + Partners that perfectly captures the essence of its destination and brings an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience to Downtown Dubai. Hotel guests will be able to relax at the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, accessed via a short and scenic boat ride.

With interiors by Parisian duo Gilles & Boissier, The Lana is designed to accentuate Dubai’s stunning vistas, with views of the Burj Khalifa, beautiful sunsets to the northwest and seemingly endless landscapes to the southeast. All aesthetic choices are reflective of the hotel’s prime location. A desirable destination for locals and international travellers alike, The Lana is just 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 75 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, and a 15-minute walk from Burj Khalifa and the adjacent Dubai Mall.

The 225 unique guest bedrooms include 69 suites and all feature floor-to-ceiling windows and light-flooded spaces. Design is contemporary, inspired by the city setting, with details such as stone parquet flooring, triple-height ceilings, and screen dividers to create an ambience that is at once welcoming and discreet. Dark marble, rounded furniture, and soft hues of gold, beige, and olive are seen throughout the living spaces. A highlight of the in-room experience is the deep-soaking bathtubs, some of which will be positioned in the windows, affording occupants superb city views while they bathe.

Commenting on The Lana, Christopher Cowdray, CEO of Dorchester Collection, said, “The Lana is one of the most anticipated hotel openings of 2022, given its incredible design-led credentials in a superb location in one of the world’s most vibrant cities, and a rooftop scene that will attract much attention. We’re looking forward to bringing Dorchester Collection’s renowned brand of luxury hospitality combined with OMNIYAT’s real estate vision to a new region that is home to so many of our guests around the world.”

Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of OMNIYAT, comments, “At OMNIYAT, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and design. The Lana, our newest property with the illustrious Dorchester Collection, redefines the standard of luxury. The Lana's sophistication, opulence, and design will undoubtedly make it a standout feature in the Emirates' picturesque skyline.”

A hallmark of Dorchester Collection hotels are the signature suites and at The Lana, guests will have 21 signature suites to choose from. Residential in feel, each of the signature suites are palatial and an open floor plan that allows for the surrounding lush tropical landscapes to flow from outdoors in.

The Lana’s Presidential Suite and Royal Suite afford guests to the hotel a new level of luxury. The 333 m2 Presidential Suite features two sitting rooms, specifically for entertaining, a garden room, dining room, and expansive private terrace that runs the length of the elevation. The two-bedroom Royal Suite, boasts an impressive 357 m2 of indoor and outdoor living space, wrapping around the north corner of the building.

Generous onsite amenities will be key to The Lana guest experience, and guests can expect the

world-renowned concierge and engaging service that Dorchester Collection is known for. Arriving guests and visitors will be welcomed on the second floor, one level up from the water, with reception, concierge, an indoor-outdoor social lobby space, as well as a pastry counter. The second floor will also be home to the secluded garden lounge.

The hotel’s fourth floor will be a scene all its own with a modern Mediterranean restaurant offering indoors and outdoors dining as well as a private dining space. The fourth floor will also host an Italian café, with seating indoors and outside. The Lana’s signature restaurant and lounge is found on the hotel’s 18th floor and guests can expect an experiential dining experience unlike anything else in Dubai. Further up, on the 29th floor is the hotel’s spa, wellness centre, and state-of-the-art gym. The hotel’s rooftop pool on the 30th floor, available only during the day to hotel guests, will feature cabana service. Come nightfall, the space will transform into a lounge and Dubai’s hottest nightlife destination for revelry under the stars.

The hotel’s general manager Caroline-Jane Houston joined Dorchester Collection from Dubai-based Emaar Hospitality Group. A seasoned industry expert known for delivering exceptional guest experiences, Caroline-Jane brings over 20 years of hospitality industry experience and a deep knowledge of the Dubai market to her role. “The forthcoming opening of The Lana marks a new era of luxury in Dubai, and I am honoured to be managing the hotel and its exciting launch where our guests can be part of history in the making and forge our legacy,” remarked Ms Houston.

As part of the waterfront living development, Dorchester Collection is also managing the adjacent

39 residences with their double height spaces, floor to ceiling glass windows and expansive terraces. Part of The Residences will be a podium with a mixed-use retail facility including carefully selected retail and food partners. In addition, the brand manages the 94 apartments at OMNIYAT’s architectural masterpiece One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, which captures the essence of Dubai beachfront living through state-of-the-art facilities including a Beach Club and luxurious living spaces.

Dorchester Collection:

Dorchester Collection is a portfolio of the world’s foremost luxury hotels and residences. The unique properties are all legendary in their own right, with rich heritages and worldwide reputations as places offering the most sought-after experiences of good living, charm, elegance and unparalleled standards of service.

The current portfolio includes the following hotels: The Dorchester, London; 45 Park Lane, London; Coworth Park, Ascot, UK; Le Meurice, Paris; Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Paris; Hotel Principe di Savoia, Milan; Hotel Eden, Rome; The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills; Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles and The Lana, Dubai (opening 2022). Luxury residences include Mayfair Park Residences, London; The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai and One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

dorchestercollection.com

About OMNIYAT:

One of the most visionary real estate development and service groups in the Gulf Region, OMNIYAT creates living canvases of residential, commercial, hospitality and retail spaces: a one-of-a-kind premium experience. Approaching the design, development and management of each OMNIYAT property as if it were a unique work of art.

OMNIYAT nurtures and maintains close relationships with the world’s leading architects, engineers, interior designers and artists. Each project is unique, designed to create a superior return on investment and to give every homeowner the OMNIYAT guarantee of living in a bespoke space that reflects their personality, achievements and ambitions.

https://www.omniyat.com/

